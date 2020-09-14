Hale County EMA prepping for possible flooding from Hurricane Sally

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Hurricane Sally could potentially bring lots of rain and possible flooding to west Alabama.

The Hale County Emergency Management Agency is getting prepared in case residents need assistance during the threat of severe weather.

EMA Director Russell Weeden and his team put their rescue boat into the Black Warrior River Monday afternoon to make sure the boat is in working order should they need it.

“Today we are meeting with all the emergency services and we are going to take the boat out today to make sure everything is working order before the storm comes. We try to stay one step ahead before the storm gets here,” Weeden said.

Weeden tells CBS 42 if flooding should become a problem, he encourages residents living in the Riverbend and Riverview Beach neighborhoods along the river to get out of their homes early.

“The Riverview Beach area I would tell them to pay attention to the weather and pay attention to the river as far as flooding and go ahead and get out if there is going to be a flood and don’t make us have to come rescue you,” he said.

Moundville resident Terry Lancaster says he and his wife are glad the EMA and other first responders are ready to help if his family needs story assistance. He lives in the Riverbend community.

“It is a blessing and we appreciate them and we can help from them if needed so we appreciate them for sure,” Lancaster said. “I am praying that we won’t see a flood through this, but if we get 10 inches in a day or two that will change, I’m sure.”

Weeden says his staff is hoping flooding will not be a problem, but his team is ready to work around the clock to help residents if they are needed.

LATEST POSTS