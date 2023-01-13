AKRON, Ala. (WIAT) — Recovery efforts are underway in Hale County. EMA officials tell CBS 42 two tornadoes touched down in two cities Thursday.

Hale County is once again in recovery mode after being hit by tornadoes not once, but twice, in just a matter of weeks.

A path of damage was left behind in Akron and Greensboro from the severe weather. EMA Director Russell Weeden said the storms hit the same area in Akron that was hit back in December. A reported 30 homes were destroyed and 50 others were damaged.

“The unique thing here is that’s it’s two that touched down, so we are working two different tornadoes that kind of stretched out through the county,” Weeden said. “It’s a lot of different roads, so it’s going to take a little bit of time to get all the assessments done.”

Weeden is thankful no one was hurt, but said it will take some time for this area to bounce back.

If you would like to help, you can make a donation to those recovery efforts. The county is in need of things like bottled water, toiletries, cleaning supplies and blankets.