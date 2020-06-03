Hale County courthouse closed after worker tests positive for COVID-19

GREENSBORO, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hale County courthouse is closed in Greensboro after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Probate Judge Arthur Crawford says the Hale County Commission is taking measures to sanitize the entire building.

“Tomorrow with the deep cleaning, it’s going to be a thorough cleaning for the complete building and that every inch of the building. Countertops, keyboards, bathrooms and the courtroom,” Crawford said.

A clerk working in the Hale County Sheriffs Office recently tested positive for COVID-19 so the county commission voted Monday night to shut down the building and hire a contractor to come in and do a deep cleaning. 38 other courthouse employees have been tested.

“In order for the public to feel safe when they come to the courthouse they need to know we have measures in place and we are taking it seriously,” Crawford said. “And when there is a case that we are taking the proper measures and procedures to make sure they are safe.”

The probate judge is hoping to have the courthouse re-opened next Monday.

LATEST POSTS