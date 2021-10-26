Habitat for Humanity building new house in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Habitat for Humanity in Tuscaloosa is working together with national Manufacturer GAF to build a family on the west side a new home during a five-day blitz build.

Habitat Director Ellen Potts said the building construction got underway Monday morning at 7 a.m. and should be built by Friday for a good family.

“This will be the Smith family home, Verna Smith and her granddaughter will be living here and they are so excited to become homeowners and to have a new home and a stable place to live,” Potts said.

The home under construction is located on 25th Street in Tuscaloosa. GAF is donating all roofing materials and providing dozens of volunteers that are helping to construct the house. GAF based in New Jersey is a roofing and water proofing manufacturer.

Jeff Terry is a Vice President at GAF and says this project is moving along as planned with partner Habitat for Humanity.

“By lunch today we had all the walls up and now we are decking the roof. This house will be weathered in by the end of today,” Terry said. “Tuesday we will put the roof on and the shingles. By Friday we will have a home for Verna Smith and her granddaughter ready to move into.”

Ellen Potts tells CBS 42 Habitat for Humanity costs have gone up 25 percent due to the shortage in supplies she says is being caused by COVID 19 pandemic.

“Building materials have really been a challenge lately, normally we order windows, and we get them in two to three weeks. But now they are taking 12 to 16 weeks, our cost have gone up. About 18 months ago a sheet of plywood would cost 8 dollars. Now it went up to 64 dollars,” Potts said.

Potts said she’s hoping the new homeowners can move into the new house sometime in November.