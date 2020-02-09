Gun rights groups meet to discuss gun laws and legislation

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT)– BamaCarry and several other national and local gun rights groups came together in Jasper for the 6th Annual BamaCarry Freedom Conference.

BamaCarry is Alabama’s largest no compromise gun rights group.

Board member, Beth Alcazar, says the annual conference is organized to meet with other group members and educate the public about current gun laws and potential legislation that could change the laws.

“All we can do is better educate ourselves, and come to events like this, become members of organizations like this, so we can educate ourselves when these laws do come up to understand what are these laws are really saying, and are they taking away something that’s rightfully ours,” Alcazar said Saturday.

Jasper Mayor David O’Mary spoke at the conference before opening the floor to several speakers including Jan Morgan with 2A Women, Erich Pratt with Gun Owners of America, and author Nikki Goeser.

BamaCarry members discussed laws that are in the works during Alabama’s 2020 legislative session.

The organization is currently opposing and working to amend House Bill 39.

HB 39 also known as the Alabama Uniform Concealed Carry Permit Act or the Lifetime Carry Permit legislation would create a standardized, state-wide process to issue concealed carry permits for one year, five years, or for life.

The bill was introduced by Republican Representative Proncey Robertson and has the NRA’s support.

Under the proposed legislation, Alabama residents would apply for a concealed carry permit through the state, rather than the county they live in. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency would complete a background check on applicants before issuing a permit.

However, BamaCarry says they would like to amend the bill, so the money for the carry permits would still go to the issuing counties rather than the state.

The Chairman of the Walker County Democratic Party, Tim Bowen, says their organization continues to support background checks by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency before issuing permits or concealed carry permits.

Bowen says the Walker County Democrats, “support legislation reserving the right of law enforcement to revoke such permits in the event the permit holder fails to meet the qualifying criteria.”

Red Flag Laws were also discussed at the Freedom Conference. These are gun control laws that permit police or family to temporarily remove fire arms from a person who may be a threat to themselves or others.

17 states have adopted Red Flag Laws, and polls across the internet suggest a majority of Americans support them.

BamaCarry says they are opposed to Red Flag Laws.

“We are worth protecting, and we are worth fighting for that right to protect ourselves,” says Alcazar. “That’s why we can’t really stand for things like Red Flag Laws or Gun Free Zones, because that’s where so many of these bad, terrible things are happening.”

Guest speaker, Nikki Goeser spoke on the topic. In her book, ‘Stalked and Defenseless’, she says gun control laws are to blame for her husband’s death.

“In 2009, my husband, Benjamin, was murdered right in front of me, by a man who was stalking me,” Gosier said during an interview with CBS 42.

Goeser says she and her husband were eating at a restaurant in Tennessee. Signs were posted at the restaurant, stating it was a “Gun Free Zone”.

A licensed, trained, and law-abiding gun owner, Goeser says she left her fire arm in her car while they went inside.

“I followed that law. Of course, the man that was stalking me, did not have a permit to carry, brought a gun into a gun free zone, illegally, and murdered my husband right in front of me and everybody,” Goeser says.

“I did not blame the gun. I blamed the murderer, and those who legislated me out of my right to protect my family.”

The NRA has recently expressed opposition to a proposed Red Flag Law in Missouri.

The Walker County Democratic Party says they are in support of such laws.

“We support strengthening and enforcing any and all extreme risk protection orders for gun sales to any persons whose criminal history warrants their name to be placed on such a list,” Bowen said.

Other bills currently being drafted during Alabama’s legislative session include Senate Bill 1, Senate Bill 47, and House Bill 79.

Latest Posts