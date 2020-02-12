Gun rights group files lawsuit against Sumiton Mayor after guns not allowed at Frog Festival

SUMITON, Ala. (WIAT)– Alabama gun rights group, BamaCarry, filed a lawsuit against the city of Sumiton’s Mayor, Petey Ellis, after they say the city prohibited firearms at the 2018 Frog Festival.

BamaCarry President Eddie Fulmer says the city posted signs banning guns at the 2018 festival, which he says is against Alabama law.

“Cities or counties in Alabama do not have the authority to make gun laws. They cannot prohibit anything,” Fulmer says.

Fulmer says the organization contacted Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall the following February, saying the posted signs and ban are contrary to Alabama Code 13A-11-61.3.

The lawsuit says since the 2018 festival was already over, the Attorney General took no further action.

Fulmer says a BamaCarry member attempted to bring a firearm to the festival in 2018 before being confronted by Ellis.

“The mayor actually tried to get the police to arrest our guy, but he wasn’t breaking the law,” Fulmer said during an exclusive interview.

According to the lawsuit filed Friday, February 6 this year, the city banned firearms again in 2019. BamaCarry alleges Ellis leased out public property to private vendors to keep the festival gun free.

“We believe the mayor colluded, if you will, with some of the vendors to rent property out on the street that is not actually his property to rent out.”

“By doing that, it is our understanding that he wanted them to prevent us from carrying weapons on their leased property.”

The Frog Festival is a community event held every year the first Saturday in October. The event takes place on Main Street and features arts and crafts, food vendors, musical entertainment, and children’s activities.

BamaCarry sought out public records to confirm their suspicions about the vendors’ leases, which Fulmer says the city never sent.

“We have a right to those records, and we were going to pay for them. Now, we’ve filed a lawsuit,” Fulmer said.

“We are going to have our justice one way or another.”

Fulmer says they specifically requested records involving all past and future Frog Festival vendor leases, records related to public notices about the festival, and any documents regarding tax incentives or other economic incentives that would benefit the private businesses or vendors.

In the official copy of the lawsuit paperwork given to CBS 42, the letters requesting the open records date October 4, 2019.

A follow up letter requesting the records was sent January 7 this year.

“We want to see mayors of any city, not just Sumiton, not exceed their authority and force their beliefs or their opinions on the law abiding citizens of Alabama.”

Stay with CBS 42 for updates.

