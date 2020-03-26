Gun found in passenger’s carry-on bag at Boston airport

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama man caught with a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag at Boston’s Logan International Airport told Transportation Security Administration officers he didn’t know he had a weapon in his luggage and said a co-worker may have put it there.

The TSA said in a statement Wednesday the 9mm gun loaded with five bullets was spotted by a TSA X-ray machine at a security checkpoint on Tuesday. The TSA contacted state police, who confiscated the gun and cited the man on a state weapons charge.

The TSA did not release his name.

LATEST POSTS