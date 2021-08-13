‘Gumbo to Geaux’ brought a Cajun kick to Food Truck Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Some Cajun flavors have made their way to the Magic City!

Gumbo to Geaux brought the Louisiana flavors by the CBS 42 news station Friday morning for the latest edition of Food Truck Friday. Etricia Robinson, co-owner of Gumbo to Geaux, showed off their food truck’s best options of their menu, but if we’re being honest, everything on that menu is worth getting.

Robinson said they started with a restaurant in Helena, but after a few months away taking care of family, she and her team decided to open up a food truck in the fall of 2020.

From their Pasta Tricie to their Shrimp and Grits, to their Gumbo Dawg, Gumbo to Geaux‘s menu has something for everyone.

If you’re looking for authentic Cajun food, make sure you look for Gumbo to Geaux cruising around the Magic City.

This afternoon, Gumbo to Geaux will be heading to Morris Food Truck Friday outside Morris City Hall on the 8300 block of Strouts Road from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Saturday, catch the Gumbo to Geaux crew serving it up at the 8th annual River Jam Music Fest in Montgomery.

