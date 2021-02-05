Gulf Shores school collects $1,000 to help Fultondale schools after tornado

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Gulf Shores Elementary School wanted to help the students impacted by last week’s EF-3 tornado in Fultondale and did so in a big way!

Students at the school collected nearly $1,000 to be donated to Fultondale’s relief efforts. Students wore Fultondale apparel and posed for pictures to celebrate the achievement.

The school says the money will go towards the schools in Fultondale as well as the community.

You can join Gulf Shores Elementary and help those most affected by the tornado by clicking here.