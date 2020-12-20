Groups want water board members who will stop shutoffs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A group of civic organizations is asking Birmingham-area leaders to appoint new water board members who will stop shutting off water for customers behind on their bills.

The organizations are asking for Birmingham Water Works Board members who will resume a moratorium on shutoffs for overdue bills. The groups also want the utility to set up 12-month income-driven repayment plans instead of shorter repayment plans over three to six months.

The board resumed water shutoffs in October after an earlier pause because of the coronavirus pandemic.

There were more than 12,000 overdue accounts owing more than $7 million at that time. The utility provides drinking water to more than 600,000 customers in five counties.