BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The saying goes the earlier someone participates in a sport, the better they will be at it.

The same concept is applicable to careers. If a person starts learning skills required for a profession, the more likely they will excel at it. But what if there was a program for young adolescent student-athletes to help them discover what they’ll do after their playing days are over?

A group including two former professional football players, a teacher, a construction manager and a psychologist is seeking a $250,000 grant from Catalyze Birmingham to start a summer camp in 2024 for young student-athletes. Instead of focusing on just athletics, the camp would push upper elementary and lower middle school students from Birmingham to career opportunities in science, technology, engineering, math (STEM) and trades.

Reggie Rusk, a former University of Kentucky and NFL defensive back, started a similar program in Houston. Through his “Stay Recruited” foundation, high school student-athletes are introduced to careers in STEM and construction.

As someone who has been helping athletes since he retired from the NFL, Rusk knows the challenges of being prepared for college and career opportunities.

“We have, as far as our high school kids, 100% graduation rate,” Rusk said. “We don’t have, as far as we have calculated, no kids that have been sentenced to jail. We’ve been able to keep kids out of trouble. The majority of our kids are becoming viable citizens and are doing really well for themselves and starting their own families. So the whole program is designed to make sure that we’re exposing kids to these and making them well-rounded individuals.”

Now, the idea of preparing student-athletes for a life after playing has made its way from Space City to the Magic City. Rusk has known former professional player Dewayne Moore for several years, who runs the Dewayne Moore Foundation in Birmingham. Moore introduced Rusk to Dr. Kelly Schuck, founder of Birmingham-based Summit Consulting Resources. Moore and Schuck liked the programs Rusk was running.

Those three are a part of the team that is pushing for a similar program in Birmingham. Fifth-grade Jefferson County Schools teacher Dr. Yuvraj Verma and Dan Bethers, construction manager at Capstone Development Partners, round out the group. Together, they’re focused on improving the lives of young student-athletes in Birmingham.

“As a teacher, as an advocate, I’ve seen children who are very strong in sports, whether it’s know about sports or playing sports, and they’re academically strong as well,” Verma said. “So we can’t simply say that they’re only strong in one area and they’re not strong in another area because we’re depriving them if that’s how viewing children as being strong in one area or another.

“So what we’re thinking of doing is that it’ll be half the day STEM activities and trade activities where we’ll have field trips where they’ll get exposure from different partners and different people. They’ll have the exposure to different STEM and career careers, and then the second half of the day, they’ll get to do kids things like sports.”

Verma said the group is in the process of sorting out the logistics for the summer camp. He mentioned the group is debating whether it would be a day or sleepaway camp. Rusk stated the program would be open to male and female student-athletes.

According to a report from the NCAA in 2020, there are nearly 8 million students who participate in U.S. high school athletics. More than 480,000 compete in the NCAA.

Fewer than 2% of NCAA student-athletes advance to professional sports. For the select athletes who make it as professionals, it’s unlikely they’ll earn enough money from playing to live on for the rest of their lives, even if they receive a pension.

“Being that I’m a retired NFL player, I knew the downfalls of the transition from playing in professional sports and not playing in professional sports,” Rusk said. “There’s a lot of my friends that didn’t get the opportunity to take it to that next level. So, what can we do for those individuals who are used to performing at a high level? They’re used to being focused and driven.”

Rusk noted by targeting athletes early on in their lives, they’re giving them a Plan B. He said the hardest thing when retiring from professional sports is finding that next passion.

As a community activist in Birmingham, Moore said he sees any opportunity to bridge the gap between academics and athletics as a positive. By having partnerships with companies in the area that would train students, Moore said that would give them job opportunities.

“A lot of kids need options,” Moore said. “Athletes, sometimes you paved the road through athleticism because they have a community, but then you have a lot of kids that don’t have a community. And so I think that giving the opportunity to graduate with some type of certification where they can go directly into a job in turn would much service our communities.”

Schuck, the founder of Summit Consulting Resources, has a background in counseling and consulting psychology. She said her firm helps companies create youth development programming. By exposing youth to different career opportunities they thought were inaccessible, she said it helps them stay recruited for their entire careers.

“We have a workforce development problem,” Schuck said. “We don’t have a pipeline in any city really, or say even in our country, to bring in diverse talents because many organizations don’t really know how to recruit diverse talent. They think ‘Well, we’re going to put out a job ad and talent is going to come.’ That’s not how it works.

“To recruit diverse populations, underrepresented groups, you have to have a strategy, and you have to be able to develop a pipeline and make connections with those individuals and help them understand that you have their best interest at heart and that you’re helping them along the way.”

There’s no equity in many hiring processes, Schuck said. She mentioned her company is trying to create awareness on how to make the career path equitable from recruiting, hiring, onboarding and developing underrepresented talent. In the big picture, she said diverse talent means the future of the workforce represents the larger society.

“We are a diverse country, and we need to have role models in all jobs that represent who we are,” Schuck said.

The group will find out by the end of January if it received a grant from Catalyze Birmingham to start the program.