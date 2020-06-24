Group looking to contain feral cat population in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — There is a large number of feral cats living in Tuscaloosa. And a group in the Druid City is working hand in hand with the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter to safely reduce and manage the population.

Thomas Sahm with the animal shelter says there are thousands of feral cats in downtown Tuscaloosa. But he says the numbers have been decreasing thanks to a program called “TSNIP,” or Tuscaloosa Spay and Neuter Initiative.

“They have caretakers for colonies of cats and they get those cats fixed and they conduct a program called ‘TNR,’ which stands for Trap, Neuter and Release,” Sahm said.

Hope Burnham supports what’s being done to reduce the feral cat population. She is a cat owner and lives downtown.

“I don’t think they are a problem right now as long as the population is monitored,” Burnham said. “I’ve never had any issues with them and making sure they are not overpopulating is important and TSNIP is a good program to have.”

The animal shelter says the program not only reduces the cat population but is helping the cats.

“Before TSNIP, sadly, if a feral cat came into the shelter we would have to euthanize the cat. But now when a feral cat comes into the shelter, TSNIP comes in and gets the cat and takes it to a local vet and gets it fixed and then releases it back into the managed colony,” Sahm said.

The animal shelter tells CBS 42 the feral cat population has grown so much because many of the cats were abandoned by pet owners. The Tuscaloosa City Council passed an ordinance in 2013 allowing TSNIP to trap and neuter feral cats.

