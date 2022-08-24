DORA, Ala. (WIAT) — Governor Kay Ivey was in Walker County Wednesday for a ground breaking ceremony.

Work is underway in Walker County at an abandoned coal mine site. The governor said this new development will help rebuild east Alabama.

The project will revitalize an abandoned mine site. It’s part of a new landing development project called Heritage Landing. The development is a collaborative effort among Drummond Company, the City of Dora, the Walker County Development Authority, Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement, and the Alabama Department of Labor.

Governor Ivey said this project will bring jobs and more opportunities for rural areas like Walker County.

“This is rural Alabama. A lot of good folks like in rural Alabama and if we can find ways for them to come together and find opportunities and bring different factors together. It makes a difference and makes a stronger Alabama,” said Ivey.

According to the Alabama Department of Labor’s website, an extensive reclamation will be performed on-site with the goal of turning it into 50-acres of land ready for future development. The labor department said phase one of the project should be complete by the beginning of 2024.