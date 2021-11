HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cahaba Riverkeeper announced Saturday that they discovered a massive fish kill in the Griffin Brook from Homewood Central Park and downstream.

They believe that a contaminant is entering the creek near Homewood Central Park and advise people to avoid contact with the water.

The Cahaba Riverkeeper asks residents to reach out to them if they have information on this incident or are experiencing problems from it.