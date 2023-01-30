BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An internationally recognized grief recovery program is starting a new series of classes Thursday night at Faith Church on Valleydale Road in Birmimgham.

The program is called GriefShare. This is the 8th year the meetings are hosted at Faith Church where the curriculum has touched over 200 lives. Trained facilitators lead the class using a non-denominational workbook, video elements, and group discussion to promote healing.

Leader, Peter Jackson, says that in the first meeting, most people can barely talk about their story. But by the end of the 14 weeks, the transition he witnesses is “incredible.”

“We go through formal training ourselves as leaders. But I think one of the big takeaways that we try to share early on, and continues through the program, is that there is no perfect way to grieve. There is no set number of phases of grief. Everyone grieves at their own pace and in their own way,” said Jackson.

The class costs $20 to cover the workbook and materials. For those who live far away, some courses are offered online.

“We all have something in common, including myself, and that is that we have lost a close family member or loved one. And that is something that begins to break down that wall and allows them to feel more comfortable and relaxed. And of course, the setting is confidential,” Jackson said.

You can click here to sign up or email FromMourningToJoy@gmail.com.

Meetings are Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.