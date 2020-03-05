Greensboro storm clean up, recovery underway

GREENSBORO, Ala. (WIAT) — A strong storm that hit Hale County Tuesday has officially been classified an EF-0 tornado.

The storm hit the city of Greensboro around 6 a.m. and destroyed two mobile homes and damaged 30 other houses.

EMA Director Russell Weeden says clean up and recovery efforts are in full swing. The EMA and the American Red Cross were going door to door handing out roof tarps so residents with roof damage can keep the inside of their houses dry.

“So today we are giving out tarps to anybody who has roof damage and we have 32 homes with some kind of roof damage. So we are trying to get tarps on them with all this rain coming in to keep in the inside of their homes dry,” Weeden said.

Greensboro resident James Scott is planning to put tarps next door on his mother’s house. Her roof sustained heavy damage.

“We need them to cover some of the damage especially over there on my mother’s house,” Scott said. “It took some of the roof off.”

Frank Perkins says Tuesday morning was scary. He and five other employees were working inside the Greensboro Retread companies shop when the tornado hit their building. The business makes retread tired for 18 wheeler semi-trucks. The storm knocked down parts of the roof and blow off doors.

“Its the first time I’ve experienced something like this and it scared the mess out of me. We knew there was a warning for this area but we thought ok we will get past it,” Perkins said. “But this time it hit us dead on and caught us off guard.”

There were no injuries reported Tuesday. Weeden says many of the storm victims whose homes were damaged do not have insurance.

