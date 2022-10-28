GREENSBORO, Ala. (WIAT) — More than 200 Hale County school students are out sick with flu-like symptoms this week in what may be a possible outbreak of the virus.

Superintendent Michael Ryans decided to switch Greensboro Elementary, Middle and High school students over to virtual learning Friday to try to stop the spread of the flu.

“We decided to go virtual to mitigate the spread because we had so many students who were checking out during the school day this week,” Ryans said. “Many were seeing the nurse for flu-like symptoms, and we didn’t want it spread to other students.”

26% of the Hale County Schools population is out sick, with exactly 265 students staying home. Third grade teacher Grace Lucas said she noticed many of her students were getting sick beginning this week. Teachers have been sanitizing classrooms all week to remove germs.

“We were sending lots of [students] to the nurse and sending them home,” Lucas said. “Fortunately not many students in my class have gotten sick yet and hopefully it will stay that way for these weeks of flu season.”

Superintendent Michael Ryans said all the students who are home were given Chrome Book tablets so they can do their homework. He is planning to reopen the schools on Monday.