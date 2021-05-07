Greensboro Police report uptick in gang violence

GREENSBORO, Ala. (WIAT) — Greensboro Police are reporting an uptick in gang related crimes. In recent months, officers tell CBS 42 that they have investigated nearly a dozen shooting cases in the Ward Street area of the city.

Lucky Travis says he hears gunshots too often at his house on Ward Street and is hoping the violence will come to an end and those responsible will go to jail.

“Well I am hoping they put these guns down. It’s very scary because you often hear shootings and everything and you wonder what’s going on. Is someone firing shots in the air or what. But lately it’s been violence and I am fed up and want this to stop before someone is hurt or killed,” said Travis.

Greensboro Officer Eric Wiggins tells CBS 42 that several months ago, the shootings started to happen mostly in the Ward Street area of town. Wiggins says two rival gangs who are involved with rap music had an on-going dispute on social media and were insulting each other. Police tell CBS 42 the gangs are now taking their beef to the street using gunfire to settle disputes.

“You’re endangering the lives of innocent people and shooting into dwellings and buildings and cars and each of those is a different charge and felony every time it happens” Wiggins said.

Investigators say the suspects involved are in the age group of 15 to 20 years of age. 10 arrests have been made. Officer Eric Wiggins has spoken to some of those involved and urged them to put the guns down.

“It’s not worth it, the violence is not worth it because the actions, you can’t take them back. Once you pull that trigger that’s it. You can’t take it back and you can’t say I didn’t mean to kill them because guns only do one thing, they kill,” said Wiggins.

Police are asking the community for help. If anyone has information about criminal activity, please call Greensboro Police at (334) 624-8119.