Greensboro church preparing for severe weather

GREENSBORO, Ala. (WIAT) — First responders in west Alabama are getting ready for the severe weather threat this weekend.

In Hale County, one church in Greensboro is working to keep people safe.

Anytime there is a threat for tornadoes, Pastor Dee Mcguire opens the doors to his storm shelter in the basement of the Greensboro Baptist Church. It holds 100 people but as many as 200 can fit if necessary.

“It’s a rural community and we are happy to provide for them a place where they can feel safe,” Mcguire said. “We have lots of mobile homes in this area and so they need a safe place where they can shelter and we are happy to provide that.”

Mcguire says the EMA and other first responders will be at the church Sunday to make sure anyone seeking shelter will sit six feet apart to maintain social distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19. EMA Director Russell Weeden is encouraging residents to bring face masks and gloves.

“We do want them to practice social distancing if we have significant weather on Easter Sunday so if they come to the storm shelter bring their supplies with them, their masks and gloves with them,” Weeden said. “And stay six feet apart and we do want them to be protected during the storms.”

The doors at the church will open Sunday at noon and the storm shelter will stay open all day until the threat ends.

