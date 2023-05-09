EUTAW, Ala. (WIAT) — Greenetrack Entertainment Center has reopened in Eutaw after initially closing back in February.

The grand reopening was on Monday, confirmed Eutaw Mayor Latasha Johnson.

Upon news of Greenetrack’s closure back in February, Johnson said the entertainment center provided critical funds to police, the hospital and local county schools.

“We rely on the monthly funding and so do the schools and hospitals and nursing home and the county municipalities,” Johnson said. “It’s been a great help to us the money that we receive from Greenetrack and other bingo facilities.”