Greenetrack Bingo Hall back open in Eutaw

EUTAW, Ala. (WIAT) — Electronic bingo gaming is back in business in the city of Eutaw after being shut down for more than two months.

Greenetrack Bingo Hall CEO and President Luther Winn says it feels great to reopen, but is putting safety first.

“It’s exciting but we are very conscious of the virus and so we are trying to do everything possible that we can do to make sure our employees and our customers are kept safe,” Winn said.

Greenetrack opened up at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning in Eutaw. Customers now have some new strict guidelines to follow as a result of COVID-19.

When patrons arrive, their temperatures are taken and customers and employees must wear a face mask inside the facility. Smoking is now not permitted inside.

“We have plexiglass installed at our cashier cage and our customer service booth to keep the customers and the employees separated,” Winn said. ” This is a deadly virus so we are taking it very serious. We have all our hand sanitizer in place. We had a company come in this week and from top to bottom they disinfected.”

Winn says Greenetrack could have opened to the public days ago, but his workers have been using the extra time to get the building ready for customers.

