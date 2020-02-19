Greene County residents dealing with more flooding

EUTAW, Ala. (WIAT) — Some homeowners in Greene County are dealing with more flooding problems for the second year in a row.

Residents like Charlie Shubert living in the Two Rivers neighborhood near Eutaw can only get into their community by boat or ATVs.

“When you live on the river here, it’s going to flood and it’s just a matter of when,” Shubert said. “You learn to be a survivor pretty quick if you stay around here you know.”

The 80-year-old resident has been living there for 27 years. He has significant flood damage because his home is on the ground level and is not built up high on stilts like dozens of others.

“Well you know your glad to get started on it and get it fixed back up and you’re hoping the water won’t rise again but it will,” he said. “You just have to like to live on the river and learn to cope with it.”

One year ago, the Two Rivers community was flooded after the Tom Bigbee River overflowed its banks, but residents say the current flood is worse this year. Richard Strickland says it’s frustrating.

“It’s hard to get in and out unless you have a boat,” he said. “I have two boats at my house so I just waited for the river to get up and took it off the trailer and used it to get in and out. But I haven’t really had to go anywhere because my house is up on stilts but for a lot of people it’s hard to get in and out.”

There are 100 homes along the Tombigbee River in Greene County. Some residents say all they can do now is just wait until the water goes down so they can begin the process of making repairs to their homes.

