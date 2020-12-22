Greene County Hospital in Eutaw hiring nurses

EUTAW, Ala. (WIAT) — Greene County Hospital in Eutaw is hiring nurses to increase their staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three years ago, the health care facility was on the verge of closing due to financial problems, but CEO Marcia Pugh says things are turning around in a positive way.

“I came here in December 2017 and yes we were very close to closing,” Pugh said. “We owed lots of money and there were things that needed to be done, we didn’t have enough staff.”

Pugh says the hospital is using financial incentives to help attract RNs and LPNs. Candidates can get a $5,000 signing bonus if they are hired.

“Money is there and everyone needs money and this is a pandemic and it’s hard and people are out of work and jobs,” Pugh said. “We are even willing to work with people who want to be nurse assistants and help train them if they want to come in.”

Hospital Board chairman John Zippert says the hospital wants to hire as many new nurses as possible because health care worker on the front lines is needed in Eutaw.

“We are glad that we are in a position to hire people,” Zippert said. “We have been struggling to keep the doors open, but we need to have the kind of personnel that can service and treat the people.”

Zipper tells CBS 42 the hospital can hire 20 new nurses because of electronic bingo charity funds. The health care facility gets $40-60,000 every month from bingo funds that help the hospital financially.