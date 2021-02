GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a woman who was last seen at the Jan. 28.

Amanda Sharde Burnett, 32, was last seen at Circle K Gas Station in Greene County early that morning. According to investigators, Burnett was getting into a black car around 6:42 a.m.

Anyone with information on Burnett’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact law enforcement at 205-372-1854.