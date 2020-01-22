Greene County community helping family devastated by fire that destroyed everything

EUTAW, Ala. (WIAT) — A Greene County family is devastated after a fire destroyed their house in Eutaw and as a result, they lost everything they had.

Thankfully, Tracy Quinnie, her husband Eugene and their five children were not at home when it happened.

“You see it happen to other people and you see it on tv, someone lost their home to a fire and you never think that will be you but yesterday that was us,” Tracy Quinnie said.

The fire happened around 10 a.m. Monday on County Road 211.

The word has quickly spread on social media and people have been donating clothing, beds, furniture to help the family. Quinnie says her husband’s job is letting her family live in a house in Tuscaloosa a few months until they can get back on their feet.

“It is awesome,” Quinnie said. “You never know until something like this happens who your true friends are and people are coming out the woodworks wanting to help and bring us things we need. We are really thankful for it because without help from the community and friends and family we don’t know where we would be now.”

The Quinnie family had five children living at home who are still in need of new clothes. They are ages 17, 18, 20, 20 and 21 years old. Anyone who would like to drop off financial donations or clothing can do it at City Cafe in Northport or call (205) 393-9511.

