Green Springs Revitalization project moves to phase 2

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A busy roadway in Homewood is making strides on an improvement project. Phase one of the Green Springs Revitalization has reached completion and workers are moving towards phase two.

The goal of the project is to change a five-lane highway into a boulevard for travelers in an effort to create a safer roadway and bring more people into the area.

“I think it’s better what they’re doing, I think it’s made it better getting in and out of places,” said Anthony King, a traveler on Green Springs Highway.

King is one of the many travels between Edgewood and West Homewood that travel on Green Springs daily. He says he believes the road improvements are creating a safer environment for drivers.

“You have more controlled access getting in and out of the Publix and it cuts down on the number of people coming from Green Springs and getting into Publix,” said King.

“The construction project includes additional sidewalk, bike lane some of which will be buffered, and a median. So, its beauticians as well as providing multi-motor along the corridor,” said Nick Sims, Homewood City Council Member.

The $2.25 million project has run into some shortages due to the pandemic and it’s causing a ripple effect on the timeline of the project.

“Waiting for material to come in and that’s everything from certain species of trees that we’ve looked at. Concrete is hard to come by so we can only get so far on a project,” said Councilmen Sims.

The purpose of the project is to make green spring an area for people to gather and visit the different restaurants and shops.

“We hope to activate that whole area by driving more people there not only driving but walking and biking from west Homewood and Edgewood and the surrounding area,” said Councilmen Sims.

“I think it’s just wonderful what they are doing, and I can’t wait to see it all finished,” said King.

Still to go on the project are lane alignment, striping and finishing the medians. The goal is to have everything completed by spring 2022.