Green Springs Highway to be revitalized, city council unanimously approves Phase One

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Homewood City Council approved Phase One of the Green Springs Revitalization project.

It’s part of a multi-phase plan to renovate and upgrade Green Springs Highway (a.k.a. Columbiana, Alabama State Route 149). Phase one involves landscaping.

The intersection of S. Lakeshore Drive and Green Springs Highway.

“I’ve lived on Green Springs basically my entire life,” Homewood Mayor Patrick McClusky said.

He’ll be the first to admit, Green Springs Highway, running through the Birmingham suburb, needs some work.

The concept artwork shows 4-way crosswalks and redesigned landscaping. Courtesy: Kimley Horn

“Right now you only have one area that actually has a crosswalk and that’s on Broadway, where Broadway meets Green Springs,” McClusky said.

The current crosswalk at the Green Springs Highway and Broadway Street intersection.

He and the Homewood City Council are fixing that. The project is part of Homewood’s efforts to make State Route 149, one of the busiest roads in the city, work best for their city.

The project begins with phase one, which the council voted unanimously to approve on Monday night.

The above data provided by the City of Homewood and Kimley Horn shows lanes have decreased in size to make room for pedestrians and bike lanes.

“They’ll be removing everything that is currently there now,” McClusky said. “On both sides – on the east side and on the west side. Removing everything from the median as well and then replacing it.”

While the landscaping phase will make for a welcomed change of scenery, other major improvements are plotted out in the latter phases – adding crosswalks, bike lanes and giving more power and safety to the Homewood pedestrian.

Soon in Homewood, cars will have to share the road. More infrastructure for pedestrian and bike travel coming to Green Springs Highway soon!

“There’s going to be a lot more pedestrian friendly destinations. This will make it a lot safer to go from one area of Homewood to the next,” he said.

The City of Homewood will begin taking bids for Phase two of the project in early February.