GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Greene County Schools has announced that students will transition to virtual learning starting Friday until after Labor Day.

Schools in the district had begun the academic year in person just over a week ago. GCS says parents should contact their child’s individual school for further details on how to receive instructions and assignments.

Students will return to school starting Sept. 7. The cause of switching to remote learning has not been released at this time.