Green County EMS workers seeking apology from county commissioner over alleged racist comments

EUTAW, Ala. (WIAT) — A dispute over funding in Greene County had some residents calling it an act of racism.

White members of the Greene County EMS want an apology from County Commissioner Lester Brown, who is Black. Assistant Chief Zac Bolding says his staff was personally offended.

“Well, it is my hope that he will find it in his heart to walk back his comments and to apologize to myself and my staff and make it known that what he did was wrong,” Brown said.

The incident happened Wednesday morning during a Greene County Commission meeting that was done over a group phone call. The entire meeting was recorded and Commissioner Lester Brown in his comments said, “The white folks don’t want to deal with the black folks and take direction from us.”

Brown was disputing a financial matter involving EMS receiving funds. He believes the county commission should regulate how the money is spent.

Zac Bolding was shocked to hear the comments he calls racist.

“There are comments being made on the basis of race specifically saying those white folks, we have lots of white folks who don’t want to take direction from black folks, and I don’t understand why this was a position about race,” Bolding said.

CBS 42 reached out to get a comment from Commissioner Lester Brown to hear his side of the story, but he said he didn’t want to comment. Greene County attorney Hank Sanders said he supports Brown and doesn’t think what was said was racist.

“When he says ‘white folks don’t like to take directions from Black folks,’ I certainly didn’t think that was racist and I didn’t think that was objectionable,” Sanders said.

Greene County EMS and Bolding disagree.

“I believe if you asked the members of our community, they will tell you our staff has treated everyone the same regardless of color or ethnicity or anything that might serve to divide us or set us apart. We see no color we see patients and provide the best the care we can,” Bolding said.

Bolding says EMS is now considering getting legal advice from an attorney moving forward to see what steps to take.