Greek Food Festival kicks off next week in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- Birmingham’s oldest and most anticipated cultural event will be held next week. The 48th annual Greek Food Festival begins on Thursday, October 14 in downtown Birmingham.

The festival will be located at 307 19th Street South from October 14 through October 16. Hours are from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Organizers say the Greek Festival offers Greek food and gives the community a chance to share the taste of Greek food, faith and culture.

Organizers say there will also be a drive-thru option from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. You can also order online at BhamGreekFestival.com. In addition to the food, there will also be Greek music and dancing. The Greek Youth will be performing traditional Greek dances. You can also visit the Greek Market Place for imported foods, icons, T-Shirts and much more.

The festival is free to attend and parking is free. Free parking is available in the old Liberty National building on 3rd Avenue and 20th Street South. Food Plates and drinks are priced individually.

Since 1972, the Greek Food Festival has impacted many charitable organizations by donating a portion of the festival proceeds to local and national charities.