Greek Festival spotlights food, culture in Birmingham this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham’s oldest and most anticipated cultural event will be held this weekend. The 48th annual Greek Festival, involving with food, faith and fun, begins on Thursday, October 14 in downtown Birmingham.

Organizers said the Greek Festival offers Greek food and gives the community a chance to share the taste of Greek food, faith and culture. The festival typically feeds about 36,000 people in just three days.

The festival will be located at 307 19th Street South from Thursday to Saturday. Hours are from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Organizers say there will also be a drive-thru option from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. You can also order online at here. In addition to the food, there will also be Greek music and dancing.

The Greek Youth will be performing traditional Greek dances. You can also visit the Greek Market Place for imported foods, icons, T-Shirts and much more.