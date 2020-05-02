Greater New Heights Baptist Church to host community feeding

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Happening today. Greater New Heights Baptist Church in Birmingham will host a free community feeding.

Meals have been donated and prepared and will be given on a first-come-first-served basis.
It will be today from noon until 2:00 p-m. In order to comply with the social distancing, participants will not have to leave their cars and will simply drive through and pick up meals.
The church is located on 34th Avenue North.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES