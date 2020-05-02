BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Happening today. Greater New Heights Baptist Church in Birmingham will host a free community feeding.
Meals have been donated and prepared and will be given on a first-come-first-served basis.
It will be today from noon until 2:00 p-m. In order to comply with the social distancing, participants will not have to leave their cars and will simply drive through and pick up meals.
The church is located on 34th Avenue North.
LATEST POSTS
- Greater New Heights Baptist Church to host community feeding
- Thompson High School Seniors Honored
- Walmart pays $180 million in bonuses for employees, hires 200,000 workers
- Push to reopen churches starts in Alabama
- Stores open back up in Tuscaloosa