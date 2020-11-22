Greater Grace Baptist Church shares a sermon of hope following fire

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — A Center Point church held its first service after a fire burned down the back half of the building on Friday. Greater Grace Baptist Church lost all of their thanksgiving food donations in the fire.

Greater Grace Baptist Church has been holding parking lot services since the pandemic began. Although they can’t use their building now, the pastor said in Sunday’s service, a church isn’t a building. It’s a people.

Dozens of members gathered in the parking lot to worship, with the smell of ash in the air. Pastor Lawrence Jackson said while others have reached out to him, asking how they can help, his church is still focused on what they can do to help others.

“My mind is already on God; how can we help people next week,” Jackson said. “Everything we had in there is gone…”

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage has not yet been determined. The church lost all of its food donations that were meant to be given out for thanksgiving. They said they’ll start from scratch, collect more, and hand them out next week.

Greater Grace is accepting donations via Cash App: $thanku4showing.