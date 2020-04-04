Greater Birmingham Ministries food shortage, launching new platform

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Greater Birmingham Ministries (GBM) say its last grocery distribution exceeded the capacity to serve the families in need of food and the supplies are low. The demand for food, utility, and rent assistance is growing as people are being laid off or furloughed from their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic. The full announcement from the GBM Executive Director can be found, here.

The organization says they anticipate a “deluge of desperate and anxious requests for financial assistance for utilities, rent/mortgage, medicine and groceries.”

Fortunately, the organization has made a way for the community to help from home. They are launching GBM Connects!, which is an online giving platform that allows friends and supporters to make a financial contribution to directly assist people struggling during this time.

GBM Connects! will launch on Wednesday, April 8. All contributions given through the platform will benefit those experiencing emergencies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Greater Birmingham Ministries says, “We are in this together”, and they are excited to be able to connect the needs of their clients to the generosity of the community.

If you would like to donate, click here. For GBM contacts and socials, click here.

