Greater Birmingham Humane Society to host Sips for Strays

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- The Greater Birmingham Humane Society will host Sips for Strays on Friday, June 25 at the Cahaba Brewing Company. It is a free, family and dog-friendly event that will be in memory of Megan Montgomery.

Meghan was a dedicated and founding member of the Greater Birmingham Humane Society’s Young Professional Board. She was found shot to death in December of 2019 in a parking lot in Mountain Brook. Her husband, Jason Bragg McIntosh, pleaded guilty in the case back in March.

Cahaba Brewing Company will donate a portion of the proceeds from sales throughout the day. Additional funds will be raised through vendors during the event. Hours are from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. All proceeds will benefit GBHS Project Pet Safe, in memory of Megan.