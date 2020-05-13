Greater Birmingham Humane Society reopening May 22

This Sept. 29, 2015, photo provided by Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine shows seven week-old puppies born by in vitro fertilization at the Baker Institute for Animal Health in Ithaca, N.Y. The advancement opens the door for conserving endangered species of canids and for eradicating heritable diseases in dogs. (Michael Carroll/Cornell University College of […]

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Greater Birmingham Humane Society has announced that it will reopen its adoption center at noon May 22.

The Greater Birmingham Humane Society Adoption Center, located at 300 Snow Drive Birmingham, will reopen at 50% occupancy and will follow federal, state, and local mandates regarding social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The GBHS Adoption Center will be open for adoption hours Tuesday through Sunday between noon and 5 p.m.

“In the interest of both GBHS staff and visitors, all efforts will be made to provide a safe and sanitary environment,” a statement from the group read.

The Greater Birmingham Humane Society has now put the following the guidelines into place:

All GBHS staff and visitors will be required to wear protective masks when on the GBHS Adoption Center campus

All employees will take a temperature test prior to entering the building every shift

All social distancing guidelines will be followed, to include all seating areas separated by more than 6 feet

Dedicated staff will be on duty to sanitize all areas of the shelter

Hand sanitizer will be readily available at the entrance, restrooms and numerous areas throughout GBHS

All visitors will be required to practice social distancing at the entrance/exit while waiting to enter GBHS

“We are thankful once again to be able to continue to find homes for thousands of abused, neglected, and homeless animals,” the group stated in the release.

LATEST POSTS