BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For every dog adopted through the Greater Birmingham Humane Society this month, free preventive care will be provided for life, the group announced Tuesday.

The offer is for any dog adopted through in the GBHS in April and includes heartworm prevention, flea/tick prevention, rabies, distemper, adenovirus type 2, parvovirus, parainfluenza, and bordetella. The plan also includes a brief annual wellness exam each year.

“Right now, shelters across our country are full. GBHS is experiencing record intakes from the City of Birmingham and the City of Bessemer,” GBHS Chief Executive Officer Allison Black Cornelius said in a statement. “The impoundment facility at Woodlawn is over capacity with many kennels double occupied. We are hoping that the offer of preventive care will encourage people to choose a shelter pet as their next family member.”

The adopter is responsible for contacting GBHS for their annual vaccines and monthly preventative treatments. The plan is non-transferable.

Adopters can visit GBHS.org to see all our pets that are up for adoption or stop by the GBHS Adoption Center at 300 Snow Drive.