Greater Birmingham Humane Society looking to buy new truck after fire destroys former vehicle

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is asking the community to help the organization purchase a new animal care and control vehicle after one of the group’s cars caught on fire Tuesday.

According a post on the GBHS’ Facebook page, the vehicle caught on fire at 1:15 a.m. There was no one inside the vehicle at the time of the fire and there were no injuries reported.

“Thank goodness (GBHS Animal Control Officer) Victoria and the animal had just left the truck,” the message read. “While we did successfully raise funds to replace three animal control trucks this past year, this loss came unexpectedly, at a time when we have been hit hardest.”

The group claims insurance will only pay for the value of the damaged truck, leaving them with an additional $30,000 to $40,000 to replace it.

“If you can help by giving to this effort, please do,” the group stated in the post. “We use these trucks to run 24/7 animal rescue calls, to provide backup for law enforcement who encounter animals during investigations or arrests, to respond to hoarder’s homes and puppy mills, and to help first responders who encounter pets at fires or health emergencies. These trucks are the reason we can respond to your plea for help for an animal in need.”

Those interested in sponsoring a truck can have their company logo displayed on the side of the new truck. Those interested in donating can inquire on the group’s Facebook page or visit the following link.

