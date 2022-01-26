BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is helping to find homes for nearly 100 dogs that were rescued from a home in the Nauvoo community of Walker County.

GBHS and the Walker County Humane Society helped in the rescue of more than 100 dogs from a hoarding case in Nauvoo by providing veterinary support and medical evaluations at the scene. Most of the dogs GBHS evaluated were malnourished and some had injuries, but the group and the Walker County Humane Society are giving each animal care.

Due to the high number of animals rescued from the home, both GBHS and WCHS are now at capacity and are trying find homes for these dogs. However, each group wants to make sure any pet owner with a missing pet has the opportunity to determine if that pet may be among the dogs rescued in Walker County.

GBHS has created a form for owners to complete to begin the process of determining if a lost pet is in their care. GBHS and WCHS will take the information and compare it to each animal they have. If the information provided matches any of the animals they have, they will ask for photographic proof, microchip information, and veterinary records.

It is the policy of GBHS and WCHS to require pet owners to provide proof of ownership in order to reclaim a lost or stolen pet.

If your pet has a microchip, registered to you as the owner, you must provide identification that matches the name on the microchip registry. The microchip must have been registered to your name prior to the animal being received by the GBHS or WCHS.

If your pet does not have a microchip registered to you prior to the date we received the pet:

You must be able to provide a clear photo of your pet (owners that do not have a photograph will not be able to process a reclaim).

Veterinary records are used as supporting documentation, but veterinary records alone are not enough to reclaim a lost pet that does not have a microchip registered to you as the owner.

Lost pet forms will be accepted through Jan. 31.