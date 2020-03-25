Greater Birmingham Humane Society Adoption Center closes during COVID-19 outbreak

Jon, who was rescued from a port-a-potty at an Ottawa County park, plays with a toy at the Harbor Humane Society. (Dec. 30, 2019)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In response to the city of Birmingham’s “Shelter in Place” order, the Greater Birmingham Humane Society Adoption Center is temporarily closed, as of Wednesday.

“To comply with this order and to conserve resources for the animals at Animal Care & Control and the GBHS Critical Care Clinic, we are temporarily closing Snow Drive as an animal shelter effective at 5 p.m. on March 25,” the group wrote in a statement. “We expect all adoptable animals remaining (35) to be placed with adopters or fosters by tomorrow afternoon. The remaining 12 animals will transfer to the GBHS Critical Care Clinic in Hoover.”

GBHS said that while the Snow Drive Adoption, Transport, & Education Center was an important community resource that saves lives, it was not an essential business in the city’s shelter order.

The center will continue to respond to emergency and high-priority calls regarding sick, injured or stray animals, but would not be responding to non-emergency calls.

“We are thankful for the hundreds of families who have welcomed a GBHS pet into their home,” the statement read. “These foster families have truly lightened the load for our staff during this time.”

Anyone wanting to foster an animal can still fill out an application at gbhs.org.

