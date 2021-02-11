Graysville man arrested for hacking email account, sending obscene images to others

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department has arrested a Graysville man for allegedly hacking into an email address and using it to send obscene images to people.

Police say Garrett Wayne Higginbotham, 26, was able to get into a dormant email account from someone else and used it to send several images of “sexually graphic nature” to other individuals.

Higginbotham has been charged with one count of computer tampering and three counts of distribution of obscene material. He is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $68,000 bond.

If you believe you were a victim in this case as well, contact HPD at 205-739-6780.