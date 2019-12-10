Jefferson County woman dies after trying to save pets from burning building

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — The death of a Grayson Valley woman who died from injuries she sustained while trying to save her pets from her burning home is causing the Center Point Fire Department to get the word out about safety.

At approximately 4:20 p.m. Friday, the department received a call from Kimberly Jourdan, 42 that her house on Pentland Drive was on fire and that she had tried to save animals that were inside the house, according to Fire Chief Gene Coleman.

Upon arrival, fire fighters found Jourdan in critical condition inside the home. She was subsequently taken to UAB Hospital. According to the coroner’s report, Jourdan died on Monday as a result of her injuries.

Coleman added that while several animals did die in the fire, others were saved and taken to a nearby clinic.

“The message we want to send is to have working smoke alarm in your home and if you ever have a fire in your home, get out and stay out,” Coleman said.

Those who do not have a working smoke alarm can get one by contacting their local fire department.

