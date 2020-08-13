Grass cutting crew finds dead body on I-59/20

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A crew of state contractors was cutting grass along I-59/20 when they discovered a human body, according to the Birmingham Police Department.

The body was discovered by the Bush Boulevard exit. It is being ruled as an unclassified death at this time, BPD says.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

