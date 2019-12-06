Grant to expand high-speed internet access in rural Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — About $29 million in federal funding will help expand high-speed internet access in remote parts of rural Alabama.

The Department of Agriculture is providing the money in grants and loans to Tombigbee Communications, which serves much of northwest Alabama.

An announcement released Thursday says the company is developing a fiber-optic network that will cover underserved areas in Fayette, Franklin, Lamar, Marion, Walker and Winston counties.

A statement says residents should have ultra-high-speed internet service in three to five years. Tombigbee Communications is a subsidiary of Tombigbee Electric Cooperative.

