Grandview Medical Center welcomes first baby born at hospital in 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Grandview Medical Center welcomed its first baby born in 2021!
Henry was born at 8:40 a.m. weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces.
This was a special day for Henry’s family. His father, who was employed in Afghanistan in 2013 when Henry’s brother was born, was able to see his new son be born in person.
Join us in wishing Henry and his family a Happy New Year!
