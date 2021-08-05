Grandview Medical Center holding vaccine clinic Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Another vaccine clinic is opening up in Birmingham.
Grandview Medical Center is hosting a clinic Friday. It will be on the first floor lobby from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. .
Health care workers will be administering the Pfizer vaccine to anyone who is 12 years old and older.
It’s on Grandview parkway, off Highway 280. You do not have to have an appointment.
