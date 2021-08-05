Grandview Medical Center holding vaccine clinic Friday

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) -- A number of thrifty shoppers will begin their journey along the "World's Longest Yard Sale" in Gadsden on Thursday.

When interstates replaced US highways as the preferred route in the '50's and '60's, travelers began bypassing small towns. Organizers say their economies took a hit. To pull drivers off the interstate and back into these towns, folks in Tennessee organized a yard sale.