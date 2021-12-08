Grandmother who was injured in weekend house fire in Center Point dies

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — A grandmother has died days after being injured in a house fire that claimed the life of her granddaughter in Center Point over the weekend.

Waniki Lashun Fox, 41, died Tuesday at UAB Hospital from injuries she sustained in a house fire in Center Point over the weekend, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

At approximately 6 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to a fire at a home in the 2700 block of 7th Place Northeast, where a child had escaped and told crews that two other family members were still inside. Firefighters retrieved Fox and a Za’niyah Fox, a 7-year-old girl who died a short time later at Children’s of Alabama.

Center Point Fire Chief Gene Coleman said that with Alabama having one of the highest death rates in the nation due to fires, there is so much that families can do to protect themselves, such as make sure they have a working fire alarm and to have a safety plan.

“The good news is that we can prevent this,” Coleman said.

The State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the Fox and the child’s deaths.