Grand River Drive-In to show ‘Black Panter’ this week on screens

LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — In honor of the late Chadwick Boseman, the Grand River Drive-In in Leeds has decided to show the movie “Black Panther” on its screens this week.

Boseman, who plays T’Challa and the titular Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, passed away Friday after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

From Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, the 2018 Oscar-nominated movie will be played on Screen 1 right following the movie “New Mutants.” Then it will be on Screen 3 until Aug. 10. All the movies will begin at 8 p.m.

