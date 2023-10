BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Grammy-award-nominated classical hip hop duo is coming to the Magic City.

After performing last year during the holiday season to a sold-out audience, the Black Violin is returning.

Presented by Red Mountain theatre, they will perform at the historic Lyric Theatre in downtown Birmingham on Sunday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., presented by Red Mountain Theatre.

Tickets are still available here.