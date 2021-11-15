Governor Kay Ivey hosting Inaugural Gingerbread House Contest

The White House made of gingerbread also features landmarks from around the country in the State Dinning Room during the 2019 Christmas preview at the White House, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT)- Do you have the skills to create an award-winning gingerbread house? Then Governor Kay Ivey wants to see your work.

Governor Kay Ivey invites you to participate in the inaugural Governor’s Christmas Gingerbread House Contest. Anyone can participate and this includes restaurants, businesses, community organizations, museums and arts groups and schools.

Organizers say the gingerbread house’s theme must be related to “Alabama.” You will need to register by Saturday, November 27. You can find a link to the online form here. Registration will cut off at 100.

Organizers also say your gingerbread house must be family-friendly and non-controversial. The maximum size for base is “24” by “24” by “30” tall. Weight can’t exceed 50 pounds and everything visible must be edible. You will need to include a “3” by “5” note card on the underside of the display with your name, email, phone number and the category you want to enter. You can drop off your entry on Monday, November 29 between Noon and 4 p.m. on the first floor of the Alabama capitol in the Old Supreme Court library. The address for the state capitol is 600 Dexter Avenue, Montgomery, Alabama 36104.

The gingerbread houses will be on display in the Old Supreme Court Library of the Alabama Capitol from December 1, 2021 until January 3, 20222. Governor Ivey will award ribbons for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in 3 categories.